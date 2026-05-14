Q4 EPS Estimates for Cipher Mining Cut by Analyst

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Northland Securities lowered their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Cipher Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Cipher Mining's current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.12 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 427.79% and a negative return on equity of 117.65%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cipher Mining from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on CIFR

Cipher Mining Price Performance

Cipher Mining stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91. Cipher Mining has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $25.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cary M. Grossman sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $436,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 170,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,479,506.20. This trade represents a 14.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Newsome sold 45,161 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $710,834.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 127,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,189.94. This represents a 26.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,398 shares of company stock worth $3,347,410. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abel Hall LLC increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 20,140 shares of the company's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,600 shares of the company's stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company's stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc is a Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining company that develops, owns and operates large-scale mining facilities across the United States. The company focuses on deploying advanced ASIC hardware and securing long-term low-cost power contracts to optimize bitcoin production. By strategically locating its sites in regions with abundant energy supply, Cipher Mining seeks to maintain a competitive cost structure and deliver efficient hashrate capacity growth.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Cipher Mining has pursued an integrated approach encompassing site development, equipment procurement and operations management.

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