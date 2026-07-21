Q4 EPS Estimates for OneMain Lowered by Northland Securities

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Northland Securities dropped their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of OneMain in a research note issued on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.13. The consensus estimate for OneMain's current full-year earnings is $7.19 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for OneMain's Q3 2027 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

OMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore set a $66.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.80.

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OneMain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. OneMain has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $71.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.22.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.09. OneMain had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 14.38%.The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. OneMain's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 1,848 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at $813,874. This trade represents a 12.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 96,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,967,500. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,342,241 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $232,258,000 after buying an additional 308,370 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 7.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,729,862 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $146,030,000 after acquiring an additional 195,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in OneMain by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,562 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $164,017,000 after acquiring an additional 15,941 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in OneMain by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,310,513 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $156,075,000 after acquiring an additional 345,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OneMain by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,305,246 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $155,719,000 after acquiring an additional 51,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company's stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Financial NYSE: OMF is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

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