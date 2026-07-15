QCR (QCRH) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.90 per share and revenue of $104.1040 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.21. QCR had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 21.98%.The firm had revenue of $89.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.42 million. On average, analysts expect QCR to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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QCR Stock Down 0.8%

QCRH stock opened at $96.07 on Wednesday. QCR has a twelve month low of $66.65 and a twelve month high of $99.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock's 50 day moving average is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average is $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.75.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. QCR's dividend payout ratio is 5.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCRH shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on QCR from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of QCR in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of QCR in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QCR has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QCRH

Insider Activity at QCR

In related news, insider James D. Klein sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $28,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,948. This trade represents a 42.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura L. Ekizian sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $71,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,591.28. This represents a 10.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,727 shares of the bank's stock worth $8,307,000 after buying an additional 34,132 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in QCR by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in QCR by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,883 shares of the bank's stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the fourth quarter worth about $1,539,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a bank holding company that delivers community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, QCR Bank. The company focuses on serving individuals, small to medium-sized businesses and municipal clients in select Midwestern markets.

QCR Bank offers a broad array of deposit and lending products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, mortgage lending and treasury management solutions.

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