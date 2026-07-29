Qiagen (QGEN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Qiagen to announce earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $527.6460 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $492.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Qiagen to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Qiagen Price Performance

Qiagen stock opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.64. Qiagen has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.98.

Qiagen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Qiagen's previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 90.0%. Qiagen's payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 279.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $45.50 price target on shares of Qiagen and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a "hold" rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Qiagen from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.34.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Qiagen

About Qiagen

Qiagen NV NYSE: QGEN is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company's solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company's product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library‐preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

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