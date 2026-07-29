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QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
QinetiQ Group logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • QinetiQ shares moved above their 200-day moving average, reaching GBX 498.32 before closing at GBX 491, compared with a 200-day average of GBX 475.20.
  • Analyst sentiment is generally positive but mixed: three analysts rate the stock a Buy and two rate it Hold, resulting in a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy.”
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 31.50, a 5.59% net margin and 19.34% return on equity; meanwhile, insider Steve Wadey sold 118,534 shares worth about £508,511 in June.
  • Five stocks we like better than QinetiQ Group.

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 475.20 and traded as high as GBX 498.32. QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 491, with a volume of 1,249,079 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 490 price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 487 price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 5,690 to GBX 6,050 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 600 price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,635.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 460.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 475.20. The company has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.33.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 31.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 192.26 billion during the quarter. QinetiQ Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 19.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QinetiQ Group plc will post 26.1405108 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steve Wadey sold 118,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429, for a total value of £508,510.86. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 100 shares of company stock valued at $45,068. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company's stock.

About QinetiQ Group

(Get Free Report)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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