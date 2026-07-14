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Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q) Price Target Lowered to $189.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Qnity Electronics logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada cut Qnity Electronics’ price target to $189 from $200, while maintaining an outperform rating. The new target still implies about 32.7% upside from the previous close.
  • Other analysts remain mostly positive on the stock, with firms such as Goldman Sachs, BMO Capital Markets, Mizuho, and Zacks Research issuing or raising bullish ratings and targets. MarketBeat says the consensus rating is Buy with a consensus price target of $151.78.
  • Qnity Electronics recently reported strong quarterly results, including EPS of $1.08 versus $0.92 expected and revenue of $1.31 billion, up 17.6% year over year. The company also guided FY2026 EPS at 3.800-4.140.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $200.00 to $189.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the premier technology solutions leader's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price suggests a potential upside of 32.71% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on Q. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qnity Electronics presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.78.

View Our Latest Report on Q

Qnity Electronics Price Performance

Q traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.41. The stock had a trading volume of 215,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,858. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77. Qnity Electronics has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $177.28.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. The business's revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qnity Electronics will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Qnity Electronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of Q. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qnity Electronics by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

About Qnity Electronics

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Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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