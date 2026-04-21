Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Downgraded by Mizuho to "Strong Sell"

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Mizuho from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other research analysts also recently commented on QRVO. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Qorvo from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Qorvo from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $93.63.

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Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $82.61 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $80.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.07. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $106.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.24. Qorvo had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Qorvo has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Qorvo by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,139 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company's stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc is a leading provider of advanced radio-frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad portfolio of components and modules that enable wireless and wired connectivity across mobile devices, network infrastructure, defense systems and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Qorvo's product offerings include RF filters, power amplifiers, switches, integrated front-end modules and other custom mixed-signal devices.

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