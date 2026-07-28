Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Quad Graphics had a return on equity of 47.27% and a net margin of 1.16%.

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Quad Graphics Price Performance

NYSE QUAD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.39. The company's stock had a trading volume of 176,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company's 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Quad Graphics has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $8.84.

Quad Graphics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Quad Graphics's dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Quad Graphics in a research report on Friday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Quad Graphics in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.93.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUAD. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quad Graphics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Quad Graphics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,426,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Quad Graphics by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 462,898 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 153,172 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Quad Graphics by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,498 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 141,648 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Quad Graphics by 53.2% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 370,504 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 128,656 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quad Graphics

Quad Graphics, Inc NYSE: QUAD is a global provider of print and related marketing services, serving a diverse range of clients in the publishing, retail, e-commerce and consumer packaged goods sectors. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span traditional print production, supply chain management and digital marketing support. Quad Graphics leverages a network of production facilities and distribution centers to deliver high-quality printed materials and integrated marketing programs that help clients reach their target audiences across multiple channels.

The company's core offerings include magazine and catalog printing, direct mail, retail inserts, shopper marketing materials, custom packaging and point-of-sale displays.

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