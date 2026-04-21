Quad Graphics (QUAD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Quad Graphics to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $583.65 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Quad Graphics had a return on equity of 49.71% and a net margin of 1.12%.The firm had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.90 million. On average, analysts expect Quad Graphics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Quad Graphics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QUAD opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Quad Graphics has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $395.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Quad Graphics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Quad Graphics's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Quad Graphics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quad Graphics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quad Graphics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,720 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Quad Graphics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,767 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Quad Graphics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,893 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Quad Graphics by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,688 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Quad Graphics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 39.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Quad Graphics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Research cut Quad Graphics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Quad Graphics in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Quad Graphics in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Quad Graphics from $8.20 to $9.80 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quad Graphics

About Quad Graphics

Quad Graphics, Inc NYSE: QUAD is a global provider of print and related marketing services, serving a diverse range of clients in the publishing, retail, e-commerce and consumer packaged goods sectors. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span traditional print production, supply chain management and digital marketing support. Quad Graphics leverages a network of production facilities and distribution centers to deliver high-quality printed materials and integrated marketing programs that help clients reach their target audiences across multiple channels.

The company's core offerings include magazine and catalog printing, direct mail, retail inserts, shopper marketing materials, custom packaging and point-of-sale displays.

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