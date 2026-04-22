Quadrise (LON:QED) Shares Down 11.6% - Time to Sell?

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED - Get Free Report) traded down 11.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.98 and last traded at GBX 2.98. 1,491,247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,605,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital Group reissued a "house stock" rating on shares of Quadrise in a research note on Monday, January 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on QED
Quadrise Stock Performance
The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.64. The company has a market cap of £59.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.09.
About Quadrise
(Get Free Report
)
Quadrise is a global innovator and licensor of the disruptive heavy oil and synthetic biofuel technology that produces its proprietary MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels. Quadrise employs a team of energy and fuel experts with extensive experience in commercial emulsion fuels, downstream, marine and power utility applications at a global level.
Quadrise's shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market since 2006 AIM: QED.
Further Reading
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Quadrise, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quadrise wasn't on the list.
While Quadrise currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
We are about to experience the greatest A.I. boom in stock market history...
Thanks to a pivotal economic catalyst, specific tech stocks will skyrocket just like they did during the "dot com" boom in the 1990s.
That’s why, we’ve hand-selected 7 tiny tech disruptor stocks positioned to surge.
Right now, we’re staring down the barrel of a true once-in-a-lifetime moment. As an investment opportunity, this kind of breakthrough doesn't come along every day.
- The first pick is a tiny under-the-radar A.I. stock that's trading for just $3.00. This company already has 98 registered patents for cutting-edge voice and sound recognition technology... And has lined up major partnerships with some of the biggest names in the auto, tech, and music industry... plus many more.
- The second pick presents an affordable avenue to bolster EVs and AI development…. Analysts are calling this stock a “buy” right now and predict a high price target of $19.20, substantially more than its current $6 trading price.
- Our final and favorite pick is generating a brand-new kind of AI. It's believed this tech will be bigger than the current well-known leader in this industry… Analysts predict this innovative tech is gearing up to create a tidal wave of new wealth, fueling a $15.7 TRILLION market boom.
And the window to get in on the ground-floor — maximizing profit potential from this expected market surge — is closing quickly...
Simply click the link below to get the names and tickers of the 7 small stocks with potential to make investors very, very happy.
Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.