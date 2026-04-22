Quadrise (LON:QED) Shares Down 11.6% - Time to Sell?

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED - Get Free Report) traded down 11.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.98 and last traded at GBX 2.98. 1,491,247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,605,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.37.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital Group reissued a "house stock" rating on shares of Quadrise in a research note on Monday, January 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QED

Quadrise Stock Performance

The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.64. The company has a market cap of £59.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.09.

About Quadrise

Quadrise is a global innovator and licensor of the disruptive heavy oil and synthetic biofuel technology that produces its proprietary MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels. Quadrise employs a team of energy and fuel experts with extensive experience in commercial emulsion fuels, downstream, marine and power utility applications at a global level. Quadrise's shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market since 2006 AIM: QED.

Further Reading

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