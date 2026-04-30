Quadrise (LON:QED) Shares Down 6% - What's Next?

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED - Get Free Report) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.40 and last traded at GBX 2.52. 2,115,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 4,544,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.68.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on shares of Quadrise in a report on Monday, January 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QED

Quadrise Stock Down 6.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of £50.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.60.

About Quadrise

Quadrise is a global innovator and licensor of the disruptive heavy oil and synthetic biofuel technology that produces its proprietary MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels. Quadrise employs a team of energy and fuel experts with extensive experience in commercial emulsion fuels, downstream, marine and power utility applications at a global level. Quadrise's shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market since 2006 AIM: QED.

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