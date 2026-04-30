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Quadrise (LON:QED) Shares Down 6% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Quadrise logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 6% mid-day to GBX 2.52 (intraday low GBX 2.40) on Thursday, with volume of 2,115,008 shares—about 53% below the average session volume.
  • Analyst and technical context: Shore Capital reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on Jan 12; Quadrise has a market cap of £50.56m and a negative P/E (-14.82), and its 50-day moving average (GBX 2.39) is below the 200-day (GBX 2.60), indicating recent downward pressure.
  • Business focus: Quadrise is an AIM-listed developer and licensor of MSAR® and bioMSAR™ heavy oil and synthetic biofuel emulsion technologies.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED - Get Free Report) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.40 and last traded at GBX 2.52. 2,115,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 4,544,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on shares of Quadrise in a report on Monday, January 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QED

Quadrise Stock Down 6.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of £50.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.60.

About Quadrise

(Get Free Report)

Quadrise is a global innovator and licensor of the disruptive heavy oil and synthetic biofuel technology that produces its proprietary MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels. Quadrise employs a team of energy and fuel experts with extensive experience in commercial emulsion fuels, downstream, marine and power utility applications at a global level. Quadrise's shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market since 2006 AIM: QED.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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