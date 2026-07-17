Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Plans $0.92 Quarterly Dividend

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

Qualcomm has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Qualcomm has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Qualcomm to earn $8.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

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Qualcomm Stock Performance

Qualcomm stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.78. The company's stock had a trading volume of 16,281,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,800,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.63. Qualcomm has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $259.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.40.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.Qualcomm's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualcomm will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Argus set a $220.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 1st. Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $221.31.

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About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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