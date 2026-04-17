Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Plans Dividend Increase - $0.92 Per Share

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a 3.4% increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

Qualcomm has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Qualcomm has a payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Qualcomm to earn $9.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

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Qualcomm Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,585,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,081,039. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $134.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.67. Qualcomm has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $205.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qualcomm will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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