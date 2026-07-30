Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by TD Cowen from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the wireless technology company's stock. TD Cowen's target price suggests a potential upside of 14.52% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QCOM. Craig Hallum cut shares of Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Dbs Bank upgraded Qualcomm to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Qualcomm from $265.00 to $170.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Qualcomm from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $210.73.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

QCOM stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,229,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,518,676. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.94. Qualcomm has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $259.92. The company has a market cap of $161.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.02). Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Qualcomm will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,441. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualcomm

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Investment Advisors raised its position in Qualcomm by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 64,911 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Qualcomm by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 43,986 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Qualcomm by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,533,420 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $262,291,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,690 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $24,578,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Automotive growth remains a major long-term catalyst. Qualcomm reported record automotive revenue, raised its automotive outlook to $7 billion, and secured a multiyear agreement to supply BMW’s digital cockpit and advanced driver-assistance platforms through the next decade. Qualcomm wins BMW chip supply deal

Qualcomm reported record automotive revenue, raised its automotive outlook to $7 billion, and secured a multiyear agreement to supply BMW’s digital cockpit and advanced driver-assistance platforms through the next decade. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm is expanding beyond smartphones into AI and data centers. Management is targeting $40 billion in non-handset revenue by fiscal 2029, supported by its acquisition of AI software company Modular and plans to build AI solutions from the edge to the cloud. QCOM Q3 Earnings Call Highlights AI Expansion

Management is targeting $40 billion in non-handset revenue by fiscal 2029, supported by its acquisition of AI software company Modular and plans to build AI solutions from the edge to the cloud. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain divided but still see substantial valuation upside. Rosenblatt reduced its price target to $235 while retaining a Buy rating; Morgan Stanley lowered its target to $220 and maintained Equal Weight. The average brokerage view was reported as Hold.

Rosenblatt reduced its price target to $235 while retaining a Buy rating; Morgan Stanley lowered its target to $220 and maintained Equal Weight. The average brokerage view was reported as Hold. Negative Sentiment: Fourth-quarter guidance disappointed investors. Qualcomm forecast adjusted EPS of $2.05–$2.25 versus a $2.23 consensus estimate, although revenue guidance of $9.7–$10.5 billion was broadly consistent with expectations. Qualcomm shares slide as higher costs and Apple weakness cloud profit forecast

Qualcomm forecast adjusted EPS of $2.05–$2.25 versus a $2.23 consensus estimate, although revenue guidance of $9.7–$10.5 billion was broadly consistent with expectations. Negative Sentiment: Recent earnings showed declining profitability. Fiscal third-quarter EPS was $2.21, slightly below estimates and down from $2.77 a year earlier; revenue of $9.95 billion was up against estimates but declined 4% year over year. Handset revenue fell about 20%, while higher memory costs and anticipated Apple-related weakness threaten the company’s core business.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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