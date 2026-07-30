Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Morgan Stanley

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the wireless technology company's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target indicates a potential upside of 41.32% from the stock's previous close.

QCOM has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $190.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualcomm presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $227.23.

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Qualcomm Stock Performance

Qualcomm stock opened at $155.68 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $201.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.94. Qualcomm has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $259.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $164.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Qualcomm will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,529 shares of company stock worth $4,011,441 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualcomm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at $2,591,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,727,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,861,301,000 after buying an additional 4,290,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qualcomm by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,924 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,645,603 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,163,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Qualcomm by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $502,125,000 after buying an additional 1,720,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm secured a long-term agreement to become BMW Group’s lead compute-silicon provider for digital cockpits and advanced driver-assistance systems through the next decade. The deal supports growth in automotive and reduces reliance on smartphones. Qualcomm wins BMW chip supply deal

Qualcomm secured a long-term agreement to become BMW Group’s lead compute-silicon provider for digital cockpits and advanced driver-assistance systems through the next decade. The deal supports growth in automotive and reduces reliance on smartphones. Positive Sentiment: The completed all-stock acquisition of Modular adds AI-native software for optimizing generative and agentic AI workloads across edge, cloud and data-center systems, supporting Qualcomm’s broader AI expansion strategy. Qualcomm completes acquisition of Modular

The completed all-stock acquisition of Modular adds AI-native software for optimizing generative and agentic AI workloads across edge, cloud and data-center systems, supporting Qualcomm’s broader AI expansion strategy. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $9.95 billion exceeded the $9.69 billion consensus estimate, while automotive growth and continued efforts to diversify beyond handsets provide longer-term support. Qualcomm Q3 highlights

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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