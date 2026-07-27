Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the software maker's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.96% from the company's previous close.

QLYS has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair cut shares of Qualys from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Qualys from $90.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on Qualys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised Qualys from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $142.53.

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Qualys Trading Up 0.1%

QLYS traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $137.67. 136,762 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,836. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.44. Qualys has a twelve month low of $74.51 and a twelve month high of $167.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $175.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $173.63 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 29.41%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Qualys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.440-7.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qualys will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,627 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $162,976.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,335,245.87. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Thomas Berquist sold 939 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $103,994.25. Following the sale, the director owned 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $750,995.75. This represents a 12.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,846 shares of company stock worth $9,239,073. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,372,587 shares of the software maker's stock worth $182,417,000 after acquiring an additional 266,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,002 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $168,380,000 after purchasing an additional 48,877 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Qualys by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,156,412 shares of the software maker's stock worth $153,687,000 after purchasing an additional 75,397 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qualys by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,100 shares of the software maker's stock worth $144,133,000 after purchasing an additional 323,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 832,796 shares of the software maker's stock worth $73,161,000 after purchasing an additional 465,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company's stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc NASDAQ: QLYS is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company's flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

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