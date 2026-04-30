Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.54, FiscalAI reports. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services updated its FY 2026 guidance to 13.550-14.250 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Quanta Services' conference call:

Quanta posted a strong Q1 with $7.9 billion revenue, adjusted EBITDA of $686 million and adjusted EPS of $2.68 , and raised full‑year guidance to $34.7–35.2 billion revenue and adjusted EPS of $13.55–14.25 .

revenue, adjusted EBITDA of and adjusted EPS of , and raised full‑year guidance to revenue and adjusted EPS of . Management is making large supply‑chain investments — a $500–700 million plan to double transformer manufacturing capacity and nearly double off‑site fabrication to ~ 6.7 million sq ft — supporting its goal to more than double earnings power by 2030.

plan to double transformer manufacturing capacity and nearly double off‑site fabrication to ~ — supporting its goal to more than double earnings power by 2030. Backlog reached a record $48.5 billion with broad‑based bookings (book‑to‑bill ~1.6x), driven by utilities, large‑load projects and hyperscaler/data‑center demand and an increase in programmatic/negotiated work that boosts execution certainty.

with broad‑based bookings (book‑to‑bill ~1.6x), driven by utilities, large‑load projects and hyperscaler/data‑center demand and an increase in programmatic/negotiated work that boosts execution certainty. The company reiterated financial discipline — targeting an investment‑grade balance sheet and 1.5–2.0x leverage for M&A — kept its 2026 free cash flow range unchanged (but expects to land toward the high end) and said it will be prudent on higher‑risk combined‑cycle gas projects.

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Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR traded up $99.55 on Thursday, reaching $728.15. 2,423,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services has a one year low of $312.30 and a one year high of $728.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a PE ratio of 107.08, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $578.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.61.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Safe Harbor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 3,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $647.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $604.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Argus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $603.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Key Stories Impacting Quanta Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

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