Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Shares Unloaded Rep. Dwight Evans

Representative Dwight Evans (Democratic-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Quanta Services, Inc. NYSE: PWR. In a filing disclosed on May 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Quanta Services stock on May 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "CETERA" account.

Representative Dwight Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of American Tower NYSE: AMT on 5/11/2026.

on 5/11/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO on 5/7/2026.

on 5/7/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intel NASDAQ: INTC on 5/7/2026.

on 5/7/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Micron Technology NASDAQ: MU on 3/24/2026.

Get Quanta Services alerts: Sign Up

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $723.01 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $619.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $521.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.56 and a 1-year high of $788.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business's revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Zacks Research raised Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $477.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $538.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $708.05.

Get Our Latest Report on PWR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total value of $100,184,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at $429,183,462.15. This represents a 18.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Boreal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 321.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company's stock.

About Representative Evans

Dwight Evans (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania's 3rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Evans (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's 3rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Evans earned his A.A. from the Community College of Philadelphia in 1973 and his bachelor's degree from La Salle College in 1975. He then attended Graduate Work at Temple University from 1975 to 1976. His professional experience includes working as an employment counselor/job developer for the Urban League of Philadelphia and as a teacher in the Philadelphia Public School System.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quanta Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quanta Services wasn't on the list.

While Quanta Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here