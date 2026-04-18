Quantasing Group (NASDAQ:HERE) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Quantasing Group (NASDAQ:HERE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Quantasing Group in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. They issued a "hold (c)" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

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Quantasing Group Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of HERE opened at $3.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $196.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.32. Quantasing Group has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $15.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantasing Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HERE. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quantasing Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Quantasing Group in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Quantasing Group in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Quantasing Group in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Quantasing Group in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000.

Quantasing Group Company Profile

We believe that personal learning and development is a lifelong journey. Everyone, regardless of background, should be given an equal opportunity to pursue their interests, passions, and goals. Our mission is to improve people's quality of life and well-being by providing them lifelong personal learning and development opportunities. QuantaSing Group is the largest online learning service provider in China's adult learning market for personal interest courses and among the top five service providers in China's total adult learning market, in terms of revenue in 2021, according to the F&S report.

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