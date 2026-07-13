Quantinuum (NASDAQ:QNT) Shares Down 8.2% - Should You Sell?

Quantinuum Inc. (NASDAQ:QNT - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.55 and last traded at $64.64. 666,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,752,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.45.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on QNT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Quantinuum from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Quantinuum in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Quantinuum to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Quantinuum in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Quantinuum in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quantinuum presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QNT

Quantinuum Stock Performance

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michal Stepniak purchased 13,333 shares of Quantinuum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $799,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,980. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Scott Dehoff acquired 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 126,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,587,600. This represents a 13.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 411,032 shares of company stock worth $24,661,920 over the last three months.

Quantinuum Company Profile

Quantinuum is a quantum computing company focused on developing hardware and software for commercial and scientific applications. The company provides access to its quantum systems, along with software tools and services designed to help customers explore use cases in areas such as optimization, materials science, chemistry, cybersecurity, and machine learning.

The company was formed through the combination of Honeywell Quantum Solutions and Cambridge Quantum in 2021. Quantinuum operates internationally and serves a range of customers across enterprise, government, and research markets.

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