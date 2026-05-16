Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QUBT shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Quantum Computing in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Quantum Computing in a report on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Quantum Computing in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Quantum Computing from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quantum Computing from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday.

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Key Headlines Impacting Quantum Computing

Here are the key news stories impacting Quantum Computing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its earnings estimates for Quantum Computing and reiterated an Outperform rating with a $20 price target , signaling improved analyst expectations for the company’s longer-term earnings path.

Northland Securities raised its earnings estimates for Quantum Computing and reiterated an rating with a , signaling improved analyst expectations for the company’s longer-term earnings path. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted the stock’s post-earnings surge and a huge revenue beat, showing that investors are still reacting to the strong quarterly results and rapid top-line growth.

Multiple articles highlighted the stock’s and a huge revenue beat, showing that investors are still reacting to the strong quarterly results and rapid top-line growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst-target commentary from Yahoo Finance and Zacks pointed to roughly 61.7% upside , but also noted that consensus targets have mixed predictive value, so this was more of a sentiment support item than a clear catalyst.

Analyst-target commentary from Yahoo Finance and Zacks pointed to roughly , but also noted that consensus targets have mixed predictive value, so this was more of a sentiment support item than a clear catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage from TipRanks and Seeking Alpha suggested Wall Street remains skeptical about how quickly Quantum Computing can turn revenue growth into durable profits, keeping expectations elevated but not fully validated.

Coverage from TipRanks and Seeking Alpha suggested Wall Street remains skeptical about how quickly Quantum Computing can turn revenue growth into durable profits, keeping expectations elevated but not fully validated. Negative Sentiment: The broader quantum-computing group sold off Friday, with QUBT falling alongside peers like IonQ, Rigetti, and D-Wave, indicating sector-wide pressure rather than company-specific bad news.

Insider Transactions at Quantum Computing

In other Quantum Computing news, CFO Christopher Bruce Roberts sold 9,360 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $73,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,123,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,815,848.30. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum Computing

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUBT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing during the third quarter worth approximately $123,014,000. Marex Group plc grew its stake in Quantum Computing by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 8,272,153 shares of the company's stock worth $84,872,000 after buying an additional 5,945,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quantum Computing by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,841,423 shares of the company's stock worth $172,793,000 after buying an additional 4,643,818 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing during the third quarter worth approximately $74,194,000. Finally, Defiance ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,071,000. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Computing Stock Performance

Quantum Computing stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Quantum Computing has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 3.70.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Quantum Computing will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing Inc NASDAQ: QUBT is a provider of quantum computing and quantum-inspired algorithm solutions, headquartered in the United States with research and development operations in Europe. Originally incorporated as Unigrid Software in 2019, the company rebranded in 2021 to reflect its strategic focus on commercializing emerging quantum technologies for enterprise and government customers.

The company's flagship product, Qatalyst, is a quantum-inspired optimization platform that applies advanced heuristic solvers to address complex combinatorial problems in logistics, supply chain management, finance and other data-intensive fields.

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