Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.6667.

Several research firms have weighed in on QMCO. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quantum from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Quantum in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

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Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.68. Quantum has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.36 million. Quantum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.430--0.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quantum will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Quantum by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 102,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quantum by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 77,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Quantum by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 63,367 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quantum by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 46,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company's stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation NASDAQ: QMCO is a technology company that develops and delivers data management and storage solutions for businesses and organizations worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes hardware, software and cloud-based offerings designed to address backup, archive, primary storage and long-term retention needs. Quantum's solutions are geared toward data-intensive environments such as media and entertainment, surveillance, government, education and healthcare, where large volumes of digital content must be reliably stored, managed and accessed.

Quantum's flagship products include the StorNext® data management platform, which provides high-performance shared file storage and workflow acceleration, and the DXi® series of deduplication appliances, which optimize backup and recovery by reducing storage footprints and data transfer times.

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