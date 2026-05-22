QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) CTO Timothy Holme Sells 92,972 Shares

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS - Get Free Report) CTO Timothy Holme sold 92,972 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $765,159.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,712,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,093,924.38. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Holme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Timothy Holme sold 25,445 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $209,412.35.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Timothy Holme sold 34,254 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $256,905.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Timothy Holme sold 150,183 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $1,126,372.50.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Timothy Holme sold 34,254 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $211,689.72.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Timothy Holme sold 127,077 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $785,335.86.

On Thursday, March 5th, Timothy Holme sold 34,254 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $234,982.44.

On Thursday, March 5th, Timothy Holme sold 127,077 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $871,748.22.

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QuantumScape Price Performance

QS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.20. 21,298,759 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,220,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 21.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. QuantumScape Corporation has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $19.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,224 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 456.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,759,334 shares of the company's stock worth $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,168 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in QuantumScape by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,439 shares of the company's stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in QuantumScape by 685.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,794 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 target price on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of QuantumScape from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.30 in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $11.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QuantumScape

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation is a development-stage company specializing in the research and commercialization of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company's core technology replaces the traditional liquid electrolyte with a solid ceramic separator, aiming to deliver higher energy density, faster charging times and enhanced safety compared to conventional lithium-ion cells. QuantumScape's product roadmap focuses on enabling electric vehicle manufacturers to extend driving range and reduce charging downtime, addressing key barriers to widespread EV adoption.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Jose, California, QuantumScape has attracted significant strategic investment and formed partnerships with leading automotive OEMs.

Further Reading

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