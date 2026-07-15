QuantumScape (QS) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect QuantumScape to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share and revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect QuantumScape to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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QuantumScape Stock Up 2.2%

QS stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.61. The firm's 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 21.14, a quick ratio of 21.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $71,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,816,257 shares in the company, valued at $13,222,350.96. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 102,991 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $749,774.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,712,506 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,043.68. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 737,540 shares of company stock valued at $5,967,115. Corporate insiders own 3.93% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company's stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation is a development-stage company specializing in the research and commercialization of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company's core technology replaces the traditional liquid electrolyte with a solid ceramic separator, aiming to deliver higher energy density, faster charging times and enhanced safety compared to conventional lithium-ion cells. QuantumScape's product roadmap focuses on enabling electric vehicle manufacturers to extend driving range and reduce charging downtime, addressing key barriers to widespread EV adoption.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Jose, California, QuantumScape has attracted significant strategic investment and formed partnerships with leading automotive OEMs.

Further Reading

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