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Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Quebecor logo with Communication Services background
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Key Points

  • Quebecor Inc. has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy.” Out of six covering firms, four rate the stock a buy and two rate it a hold.
  • Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on Quebecor in a research note dated Monday, January 12.
  • The stock is trading near its recent high, opening at $42.06 versus a 52-week range of $26.16 to $44.79, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages at $41.86 and $38.22, respectively.
  • Five stocks we like better than Quebecor.

Shares of Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Monday, January 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QBCRF

Quebecor Stock Performance

QBCRF stock opened at $42.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. Quebecor has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $44.79.

Quebecor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor Inc is a Canadian integrated media and telecommunications company offering a diversified portfolio of services and content. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Vidéotron, the company provides cable television, high-speed internet, wireless telephony and residential and business telecom solutions. Its media arm, Quebecor Media, publishes newspapers and magazines, operates specialty and conventional television networks and engages in digital media and advertising across multiple platforms.

Founded by Pierre Péladeau in 1965 as a printing enterprise in Montreal, Quebecor has expanded its operations over five decades into one of Canada’s leading content creators and service providers.

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Analyst Recommendations for Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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