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Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Quebecor logo with Communication Services background
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Key Points

  • Quebecor has received a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy”, with seven brokerages covering the stock: four rate it a buy and three rate it a hold.
  • Recent analyst actions were mixed, including a buy reaffirmation from TD Securities and an outperform rating from CIBC, while Raymond James initiated coverage with a market perform rating and RBC and Scotiabank kept sector perform views.
  • The company’s latest earnings beat expectations, reporting EPS of $0.69 versus the expected $0.67 and revenue of $1 billion versus the expected $982.02 million.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Quebecor in a report on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Quebecor

Quebecor Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of QBCRF stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.35.

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $982.02 million. Quebecor had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 15.55%.

Quebecor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor Inc is a Canadian integrated media and telecommunications company offering a diversified portfolio of services and content. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Vidéotron, the company provides cable television, high-speed internet, wireless telephony and residential and business telecom solutions. Its media arm, Quebecor Media, publishes newspapers and magazines, operates specialty and conventional television networks and engages in digital media and advertising across multiple platforms.

Founded by Pierre Péladeau in 1965 as a printing enterprise in Montreal, Quebecor has expanded its operations over five decades into one of Canada’s leading content creators and service providers.

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Analyst Recommendations for Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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