Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

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Quebecor Trading Up 1.1%

Quebecor, Inc. ( TSE:QBR.A Get Free Report ) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$56.74 and traded as high as C$56.77. Quebecor shares last traded at C$56.17, with a volume of 902 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$56.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72.

About Quebecor

Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec. In addition to the quadruple-play services Quebecor offers a French-language subscription video on demand service and has a media segment that owns and operates television stations publishes newspapers and magazines and produces and distributes films and television shows.

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