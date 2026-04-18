Free Trial
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Quebecor logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Technical signal: Quebecor shares crossed above their 50‑day moving average (50‑day MA C$56.74), trading as high as C$56.77 and rising about 1.1%, indicating a short‑term pickup.
  • Balance‑sheet caution: the company has a very high debt‑to‑equity ratio (363.97) and a low quick ratio (0.35), though valuation metrics are moderate (market cap C$12.69B, P/E 15.8).
  • Market position: Quebecor is the leading telecom in Quebec with ~1.8M internet subscribers (>60% of homes passed) and ~1.6M mobile subscribers (~20% wireless share), plus media and SVOD operations.
  • Interested in Quebecor? Here are five stocks we like better.

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$56.74 and traded as high as C$56.77. Quebecor shares last traded at C$56.17, with a volume of 902 shares traded.

Quebecor Trading Up 1.1%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$56.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72.

About Quebecor

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec. In addition to the quadruple-play services Quebecor offers a French-language subscription video on demand service and has a media segment that owns and operates television stations publishes newspapers and magazines and produces and distributes films and television shows.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Quebecor Right Now?

Before you consider Quebecor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quebecor wasn't on the list.

While Quebecor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Is the SpaceX IPO “Rigged?”
Is the SpaceX IPO “Rigged?”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Read this or regret it forever
Read this or regret it forever
From Porter & Company (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines