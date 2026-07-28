Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Given New $250.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the medical research company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.41% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DGX. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore set a $225.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $233.25.

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Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX traded up $7.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.44. The company's stock had a trading volume of 90,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,916. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $166.75 and a 52 week high of $239.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 9.18%.The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.050-11.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,629,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,702,000. This represents a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO J. E. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $1,941,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 132,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,708,601.22. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $287,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,339 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,599 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics NYSE: DGX is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

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