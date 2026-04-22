Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the medical research company's stock. Barclays's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.95% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $213.77.

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Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $4.95 on Wednesday, hitting $200.09. The company had a trading volume of 166,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,339. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $213.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.99%.Quest Diagnostics's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.630-10.830 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 2,855 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.21, for a total transaction of $588,729.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,979.58. This represents a 15.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,558 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.21, for a total value of $1,146,115.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 67,122 shares in the company, valued at $13,841,227.62. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,083 shares of company stock worth $4,945,262. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 369.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company's stock.

Quest Diagnostics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Quest Diagnostics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and guidance lift — Quest reported Q1 revenue of $2.90B (up ~9.2% YoY) and adjusted EPS $2.50, topping estimates; management raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $10.63–$10.83 and raised revenue guidance, driving the immediate positive reaction. PR Newswire: Q1 Results & Guidance

Q1 beat and guidance lift — Quest reported Q1 revenue of $2.90B (up ~9.2% YoY) and adjusted EPS $2.50, topping estimates; management raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $10.63–$10.83 and raised revenue guidance, driving the immediate positive reaction. Positive Sentiment: Partnerships and AI momentum — Coverage highlights that new partnerships, consumer testing growth and investments in advanced diagnostics / AI are contributing to organic revenue strength and underpinning management’s raised outlook. Benzinga: Partnerships Lift Outlook

Partnerships and AI momentum — Coverage highlights that new partnerships, consumer testing growth and investments in advanced diagnostics / AI are contributing to organic revenue strength and underpinning management’s raised outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analyst price-target lift — Truist bumped its DGX price target to $225 (from $220) while keeping a “hold” rating, signalling modest upside from current levels and reinforcing the post‑earnings re‑rating. Benzinga: Truist Raises PT

Analyst price-target lift — Truist bumped its DGX price target to $225 (from $220) while keeping a “hold” rating, signalling modest upside from current levels and reinforcing the post‑earnings re‑rating. Neutral Sentiment: Shifting investment story and commentary — Recent analysis pieces and the earnings‑call transcript dig into why Quest’s mix is changing (more consumer testing, diagnostic information services) — useful context but not an immediate catalyst on its own. Yahoo: Investment Story Shifting

Shifting investment story and commentary — Recent analysis pieces and the earnings‑call transcript dig into why Quest’s mix is changing (more consumer testing, diagnostic information services) — useful context but not an immediate catalyst on its own. Negative Sentiment: Insider and institutional selling — Reports show numerous insider sales and large institutional position cuts (e.g., UBS, Wellington) in recent quarters, which could cap upside or pressure sentiment if sustained. QuiverQuant: Insider & Institutional Activity

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics NYSE: DGX is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

Further Reading

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