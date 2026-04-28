QuidelOrtho (QDEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect QuidelOrtho to post earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $680.5830 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.80 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 41.46%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect QuidelOrtho to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts: Sign Up

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 645,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,451. The company has a market capitalization of $810.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23. QuidelOrtho has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QDEL. UBS Group decreased their target price on QuidelOrtho from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded QuidelOrtho from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research downgraded QuidelOrtho from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on QuidelOrtho from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $28.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on QDEL

Insider Activity at QuidelOrtho

In related news, Director Matthew Strobeck purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.96 per share, with a total value of $239,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 27,775 shares in the company, valued at $665,489. This trade represents a 56.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian J. Blaser purchased 10,540 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $248,638.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 40,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $945,322.07. The trade was a 35.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,910 shares of company stock valued at $567,973. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 3,691.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 910 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 322.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 250.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 298.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 230.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,524 shares of the company's stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company's stock.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho is a global diagnostics company formed through the merger of Quidel Corporation and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. The combined entity develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of rapid and high-throughput diagnostic solutions across immunoassay, molecular diagnostics and transfusion medicine. Its offerings span point-of-care platforms for acute care testing as well as large-scale automated systems designed for clinical laboratories and blood banks.

The company's product range includes rapid antigen and antibody tests for infectious diseases, molecular assays utilizing nucleic acid amplification technology, and integrated immunodiagnostic analyzers.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider QuidelOrtho, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and QuidelOrtho wasn't on the list.

While QuidelOrtho currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here