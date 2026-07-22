QuidelOrtho (QDEL) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $619.5370 million for the quarter. QuidelOrtho has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts: Sign Up

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $619.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.23 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 45.57%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect QuidelOrtho to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. QuidelOrtho has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QDEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QuidelOrtho from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $13.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QDEL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 1,218.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 74,112 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 10.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 228,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,968 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 210.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the second quarter valued at $1,313,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 250.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho is a global diagnostics company formed through the merger of Quidel Corporation and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. The combined entity develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of rapid and high-throughput diagnostic solutions across immunoassay, molecular diagnostics and transfusion medicine. Its offerings span point-of-care platforms for acute care testing as well as large-scale automated systems designed for clinical laboratories and blood banks.

The company's product range includes rapid antigen and antibody tests for infectious diseases, molecular assays utilizing nucleic acid amplification technology, and integrated immunodiagnostic analyzers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider QuidelOrtho, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and QuidelOrtho wasn't on the list.

While QuidelOrtho currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here