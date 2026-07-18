QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on QNST. B. Riley Financial upgraded QuinStreet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research cut QuinStreet from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded QuinStreet from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QuinStreet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th.

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QuinStreet Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.67.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 5.53%.The firm had revenue of $346.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. QuinStreet's revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 22,057 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $268,874.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 400,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,313.58. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QNST. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at about $949,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 58.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,378 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 65,880 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 77.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 65,066 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 28,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 134.5% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 124,437 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 71,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company's stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc operates a technology-based performance marketing platform that connects companies with prospective customers across multiple verticals. The company specializes in data-driven lead generation for financial services, education, insurance, healthcare, and home services firms. By leveraging proprietary targeting algorithms and real-time analytics, QuinStreet manages customized digital marketing campaigns to optimize customer acquisition and retention for its clients.

Through a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and comparison platforms, QuinStreet delivers targeted visitors who are actively researching products and services.

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