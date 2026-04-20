QXO (NYSE:QXO) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's Why

QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,617,897 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session's volume of 8,239,406 shares.The stock last traded at $23.13 and had previously closed at $25.00.

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QXO News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting QXO this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QXO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QXO from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of QXO in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut QXO from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of QXO in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on QXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QXO

QXO Trading Down 5.7%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.58.

QXO (NYSE:QXO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). QXO had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. QXO's revenue for the quarter was up 14725.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that QXO, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QXO

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QXO. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of QXO by 16,117.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,735,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $284,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644,305 shares during the last quarter. MTCO Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QXO in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,534,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QXO in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,053,000. Schf GPE LLC lifted its stake in QXO by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schf GPE LLC now owns 13,319,457 shares of the company's stock worth $286,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QXO by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,323,743 shares of the company's stock worth $1,054,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company's stock.

QXO Company Profile

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services.

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