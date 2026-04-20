Free Trial
→ SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

QXO (NYSE:QXO) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
QXO logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trading spike: QXO experienced unusually high volume—about 11.62 million shares, a 41% jump from the prior session—while the stock traded down roughly 5.7% to around $23.13.
  • TopBuild acquisition and risks: The proposed acquisition of TopBuild is touted as "strategically transformative" and likely to boost revenue/EBITDA and synergies, but the deal's cash/stock/preferred/debt financing raises dilution and leverage concerns and a shareholder rights firm is investigating, with closing expected in Q3 2026 subject to approvals.
  • Analyst and ownership backdrop: Analysts show a mixed but overall positive view with a consensus "Moderate Buy" and a $32.40 average price target, while institutional investors now hold about 58.7% of the company after large stake increases from firms like Vanguard and Baillie Gifford.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,617,897 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session's volume of 8,239,406 shares.The stock last traded at $23.13 and had previously closed at $25.00.

QXO News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting QXO this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Transaction is strategically transformative — QXO’s scale and product overlap with TopBuild are expected to accelerate revenue/EBITDA growth and drive multiyear synergies that management says will materially expand its market position. QXO: The TopBuild Acquisition Puts The Thesis Into Overdrive
  • Positive Sentiment: Management provided an investor presentation outlining rationale, expected financial impact and integration plans — useful for tracking expected accretion and synergy timing. QXO Announces Investor Presentation Regarding Acquisition of TopBuild
  • Neutral Sentiment: Deal timing and approvals: the transaction is expected to close in Q3 2026 subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals — that timeline creates an interim period of execution risk and potential volatility. TopBuild shares jump after $17 billion QXO deal
  • Negative Sentiment: Financing mix raises dilution and leverage concerns — the agreement contemplates cash, stock elections (with proration), preferred financing and new debt; broad stock elections or substantial debt increases could dilute existing QXO shareholders and strain the balance sheet. QXO slides as investors weigh dilution and leverage tied to $17B TopBuild deal
  • Negative Sentiment: Governance/legal scrutiny: a shareholder rights firm has opened an investigation into whether QXO obtained a fair price for shareholders, which could add legal/disclosure overhangs during the approval period. QXO Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC is Investigating

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QXO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QXO from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of QXO in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut QXO from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of QXO in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on QXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QXO

QXO Trading Down 5.7%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.58.

QXO (NYSE:QXO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). QXO had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. QXO's revenue for the quarter was up 14725.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that QXO, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QXO

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QXO. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of QXO by 16,117.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,735,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $284,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644,305 shares during the last quarter. MTCO Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QXO in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,534,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QXO in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,053,000. Schf GPE LLC lifted its stake in QXO by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schf GPE LLC now owns 13,319,457 shares of the company's stock worth $286,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QXO by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,323,743 shares of the company's stock worth $1,054,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company's stock.

QXO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in QXO Right Now?

Before you consider QXO, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and QXO wasn't on the list.

While QXO currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Read this or regret it forever
Read this or regret it forever
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
ZENA: The Drone Defense Play You Can't Ignore
ZENA: The Drone Defense Play You Can't Ignore
From Smallcaps Daily (Ad)
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
3 Stocks Under $20 Across 3 Hot Sectors
3 Stocks Under $20 Across 3 Hot Sectors
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

We Covered a Ton of Stocks—Here Are the Best Buying Setups
We Covered a Ton of Stocks—Here Are the Best Buying Setups
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines