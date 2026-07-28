Ra Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 59,880 Shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) Stock

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV - Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 59,880 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $596,404.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,242,483 shares in the company, valued at $171,735,130.68. This represents a 0.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 84,124 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $835,351.32.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 120,582 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $1,151,558.10.

On Friday, July 10th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,102 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $135,464.94.

On Monday, July 13th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,552 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $58,574.88.

On Friday, June 26th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,876 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $16,846.48.

On Thursday, June 25th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,000 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $275,280.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 124,893 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $1,110,298.77.

On Monday, June 15th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,414 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $138,571.86.

On Friday, June 12th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 391,019 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $3,351,032.83.

On Thursday, June 11th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 548,580 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,339,267.80.

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Artiva Biotherapeutics Price Performance

ARTV traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.38. 193,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,732. Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $14.53. The company has a market cap of $256.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARTV has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Artiva Biotherapeutics from $15.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ARTV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Artiva Biotherapeutics by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 798,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 644,658 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Artiva Biotherapeutics by 14,463.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 118,547 shares of the company's stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 117,733 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Artiva Biotherapeutics by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,200 shares of the company's stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 37,053 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of allogeneic “off-the-shelf” cell therapies for cancer. The company's proprietary platform leverages natural killer (NK) cells engineered to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) or other targeting modalities, with the goal of delivering potent anti-tumor activity while minimizing the safety and supply limitations associated with patient-derived (autologous) approaches.

Artiva's pipeline includes multiple lead product candidates designed to address both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

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