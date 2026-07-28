Ra Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 84,124 Shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) Stock

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV - Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 84,124 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $835,351.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,182,603 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $170,623,247.79. This represents a 0.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 23rd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 59,880 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $596,404.80.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 120,582 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $1,151,558.10.

On Friday, July 10th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,102 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $135,464.94.

On Monday, July 13th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,552 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $58,574.88.

On Friday, June 26th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,876 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $16,846.48.

On Thursday, June 25th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,000 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $275,280.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 124,893 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $1,110,298.77.

On Monday, June 15th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,414 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $138,571.86.

On Friday, June 12th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 391,019 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $3,351,032.83.

On Thursday, June 11th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 548,580 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,339,267.80.

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Artiva Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.6%

ARTV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.38. 193,057 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,732. The stock has a market cap of $256.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.18. Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $14.53. The stock's 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artiva Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARTV. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 798,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 644,658 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Artiva Biotherapeutics by 14,463.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 118,547 shares of the company's stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 117,733 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARTV. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Artiva Biotherapeutics from $15.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Artiva Biotherapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Artiva Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artiva Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARTV

Artiva Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of allogeneic “off-the-shelf” cell therapies for cancer. The company's proprietary platform leverages natural killer (NK) cells engineered to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) or other targeting modalities, with the goal of delivering potent anti-tumor activity while minimizing the safety and supply limitations associated with patient-derived (autologous) approaches.

Artiva's pipeline includes multiple lead product candidates designed to address both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

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