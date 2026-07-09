Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.58, but opened at $6.27. Rackspace Technology shares last traded at $4.7970, with a volume of 14,347,542 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RXT. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $2.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RXT

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.99. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $678.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $660.83 million. Rackspace Technology has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200--0.150 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rackspace Technology

In other news, CFO Mark A. Marino sold 48,099 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $267,430.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,370,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,739,596.36. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 228.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 264,565 shares of the company's stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 184,058 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 17.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064,549 shares of the company's stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 313,636 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 114.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,715 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 25.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,879 shares of the company's stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 292,249 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology NASDAQ: RXT is a leading provider of managed multi-cloud solutions and services, specializing in the deployment, management and optimization of public and private cloud environments. The company helps organizations design and operate applications across platforms such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and its own private cloud infrastructure. Rackspace's core offerings include cloud migration, application modernization, data protection, security services and 24x7x365 operational support.

Beyond cloud hosting, Rackspace offers a range of professional services designed to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

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