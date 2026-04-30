Rackspace Technology (RXT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0322) per share and revenue of $660.8280 million for the quarter. Rackspace Technology has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200--0.15 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.56 million.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 3.9%

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $362.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.98. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rackspace Technology

In related news, CFO Mark A. Marino sold 234,683 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $382,533.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,193,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,777.45. The trade was a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 188,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $340,502.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,276,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,119,663.17. The trade was a 7.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 502,440 shares of company stock valued at $867,173. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 114.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 47.1% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 62.8% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 57,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 3,385.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 62,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXT has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $1.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RXT

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology NASDAQ: RXT is a leading provider of managed multi-cloud solutions and services, specializing in the deployment, management and optimization of public and private cloud environments. The company helps organizations design and operate applications across platforms such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and its own private cloud infrastructure. Rackspace's core offerings include cloud migration, application modernization, data protection, security services and 24x7x365 operational support.

Beyond cloud hosting, Rackspace offers a range of professional services designed to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

Further Reading

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