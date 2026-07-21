Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.69 and traded as high as $30.95. Radware shares last traded at $30.42, with a volume of 195,389 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on RDWR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Radware from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radware has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.00.

View Our Latest Report on RDWR

Radware Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Radware had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $79.81 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Radware

In other news, insider Rivkah Goldriech sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $40,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,859.50. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gabriel Malka sold 3,111 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $90,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,422 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,781,238. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 5,236 shares of company stock worth $154,782 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.58% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,619,687 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $63,108,000 after purchasing an additional 588,064 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,562,396 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $37,638,000 after acquiring an additional 348,824 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Radware by 1.6% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,538,854 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $40,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,363 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Radware by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 683,263 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Radware by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,941 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. provides cybersecurity and application delivery solutions designed to ensure the availability, performance and security of mission‐critical applications. Its product portfolio includes on‐premises and cloud‐based offerings such as Alteon application delivery controllers, DefensePro network behavior analysis for DDoS mitigation and AppWall web application firewall. The company's platforms use real‐time behavioral analysis, machine learning and automation to protect against distributed denial‐of‐service attacks, application layer threats and network intrusions.

Founded in 1997, Radware is co-headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with a principal U.S.

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