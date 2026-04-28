Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

Shares of Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 55,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session's volume of 40,637 shares.The stock last traded at $5.00 and had previously closed at $4.92.

Get Rakuten alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Rakuten from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rakuten has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on RKUNY

Rakuten Trading Up 1.2%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. Rakuten had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rakuten, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rakuten

Rakuten, Inc is a diversified internet services company based in Tokyo, Japan, and founded in 1997 by Hiroshi Mikitani, who continues to serve as chairman and chief executive officer. Originally established as an online marketplace, Rakuten has expanded its reach to become a global technology group offering a wide range of digital services and consumer-facing platforms. The company is listed in Japan but its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol RKUNY.

At the core of Rakuten's business is its e-commerce marketplace, Rakuten Ichiba, which hosts millions of merchants and serves tens of millions of customers across Japan and other key markets.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rakuten, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rakuten wasn't on the list.

While Rakuten currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here