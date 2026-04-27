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Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Rakuten logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Gapped down: Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) opened at $4.85 after closing at $5.02 and was last trading around $4.80 on light volume (≈1,115 shares), down roughly 0.8%.
  • Q results mixed: The company missed EPS (‑$0.08 vs. ‑$0.04 expected) despite a revenue beat of $4.61B vs. $4.15B, and continues to show negative profitability (net margin ‑7.13%, ROE ‑14.73%).
  • Analyst divergence: Zacks downgraded Rakuten to a "strong sell," yet MarketBeat's aggregation still shows an average rating of "Buy" (two Strong Buys and one Sell), indicating mixed sentiment.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $4.85. Rakuten shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 1,115 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Rakuten from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on RKUNY

Rakuten Trading Down 0.8%

The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Rakuten had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rakuten, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rakuten

(Get Free Report)

Rakuten, Inc is a diversified internet services company based in Tokyo, Japan, and founded in 1997 by Hiroshi Mikitani, who continues to serve as chairman and chief executive officer. Originally established as an online marketplace, Rakuten has expanded its reach to become a global technology group offering a wide range of digital services and consumer-facing platforms. The company is listed in Japan but its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol RKUNY.

At the core of Rakuten's business is its e-commerce marketplace, Rakuten Ichiba, which hosts millions of merchants and serves tens of millions of customers across Japan and other key markets.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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