Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

RAL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Ralliant from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research raised Ralliant from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ralliant in a report on Monday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ralliant from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Ralliant in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAL. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Ralliant by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 511 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Ralliant by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 604 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period.

Ralliant Stock Performance

NYSE:RAL opened at $69.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average of $53.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ralliant has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $75.41.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Ralliant had a negative net margin of 58.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $534.60 million for the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ralliant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.690 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ralliant will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Ralliant's payout ratio is presently -1.83%.

Ralliant Company Profile

Ralliant, Inc NYSE: RAL is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient's own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company's core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

Further Reading

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