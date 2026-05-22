Ralph Lauren's (RL) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by BTIG Research in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $450.00 price objective on the textile maker's stock. BTIG Research's price target indicates a potential upside of 20.04% from the company's current price.

RL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $404.94.

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Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL opened at $374.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $353.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.10. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $258.13 and a 12-month high of $393.41.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 61.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Ralph Lauren

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About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation NYSE: RL is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men's neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren's product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

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