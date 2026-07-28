Rambus' (RMBS) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $165.00 price target on the semiconductor company's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.13% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Rambus from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Rambus in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.62.

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Rambus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $96.42 on Tuesday. Rambus has a 1 year low of $63.30 and a 1 year high of $174.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.40.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $179.94 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 31.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,828. This trade represents a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.15, for a total transaction of $850,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,643.45. This trade represents a 21.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,724,775. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Rambus by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Rambus News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rambus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rambus exceeded second-quarter expectations. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.77, above the $0.71-$0.72 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $207.4 million versus estimates of approximately $199.3 million. EPS also improved from $0.53 in the year-earlier quarter. Rambus Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.77, above the $0.71-$0.72 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $207.4 million versus estimates of approximately $199.3 million. EPS also improved from $0.53 in the year-earlier quarter. Positive Sentiment: Revenue was broad-based and reached a record level. Product revenue totaled $99.2 million, royalties contributed $84.2 million and contract and other revenue added $24.0 million. GAAP diluted EPS was $0.61, while the company reported a 31.9% net margin. Rambus Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Product revenue totaled $99.2 million, royalties contributed $84.2 million and contract and other revenue added $24.0 million. GAAP diluted EPS was $0.61, while the company reported a 31.9% net margin. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was substantially above Wall Street expectations. Rambus forecast revenue of $389 million to $407 million, compared with consensus of about $212.9 million. The sizable outlook increase, along with management’s discussion of strategic wins and demand for its memory and data-center technologies, is the most important reason the earnings news is supporting RMBS. Rambus Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; Q3 Guidance Set

Rambus forecast revenue of $389 million to $407 million, compared with consensus of about $212.9 million. The sizable outlook increase, along with management’s discussion of strategic wins and demand for its memory and data-center technologies, is the most important reason the earnings news is supporting RMBS. Neutral Sentiment: The unusually wide gap between guidance and consensus may prompt investors to seek additional details about the drivers, timing and sustainability of the expected revenue increase. RMBS also remains a relatively volatile, premium-valued semiconductor stock, with a beta of 1.84 and a forward earnings profile that leaves it sensitive to execution and broader technology-market sentiment.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

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