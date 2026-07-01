Randall Lewis Buys 62 Shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Stock

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) Director Randall Lewis purchased 62 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $223.16 per share, for a total transaction of $13,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,566,136.88. This represents a 0.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

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Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,284. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.77. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $159.33 and a one year high of $228.57. The firm has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Simon Property Group's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Simon Property Group's payout ratio is 62.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Evercore set a $208.00 target price on Simon Property Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $220.00 target price on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $211.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Simon Property Group

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sapient Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 111,276 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. DV Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 85,912 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company's stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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