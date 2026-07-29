Randstad Holding NV (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Up ∞ in July

Randstad Holding NV (OTCMKTS:RANJY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 986 shares, an increase of ∞ from the June 30th total of 0 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,930 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Randstad from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RANJY

Randstad Price Performance

Shares of RANJY opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Randstad has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 1.39%.The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Randstad will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. OTCMKTS: RANJY is a leading global provider of human resource services and workforce solutions. Headquartered in Diemen, Netherlands, the company specializes in connecting organizations with both temporary and permanent talent across a wide range of industries, including administrative, industrial, finance, engineering, healthcare and IT sectors.

The company's service offering encompasses staffing and recruitment, inhouse services, professional and executive search, and managed services such as recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and workforce management.

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