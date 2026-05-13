Randy Teel Sells 9,657 Shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN - Get Free Report) CEO Randy Teel sold 9,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $95,990.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 287,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,854,946.92. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Randy Teel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 23rd, Randy Teel sold 4,786 shares of Arvinas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $58,197.76.

On Friday, February 13th, Randy Teel sold 4,403 shares of Arvinas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $52,351.67.

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Arvinas Stock Performance

Shares of ARVN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. 787,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,453. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $636.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.79.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.05. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business's revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arvinas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Arvinas from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arvinas

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,764 shares of the company's stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Brummer Multi Strategy AB increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 71.4% during the first quarter. Brummer Multi Strategy AB now owns 285,076 shares of the company's stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 118,734 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 11.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 51,923 shares of the company's stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 20.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 89,147 shares of the company's stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Arvinas

Here are the key news stories impacting Arvinas this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research raised its price target on Arvinas to $18 from $16 and reiterated a buy rating, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. BTIG raises Arvinas price target

BTIG Research raised its price target on Arvinas to $18 from $16 and reiterated a buy rating, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Arvinas and Pfizer struck a licensing deal with Rigel Pharmaceuticals for exclusive global rights to VEPPANU (vepdegestrant), bringing in $85 million upfront and transition payments plus up to $320 million in additional milestones and royalties. Arvinas and Pfizer deal with Rigel

Arvinas and Pfizer struck a licensing deal with Rigel Pharmaceuticals for exclusive global rights to VEPPANU (vepdegestrant), bringing in $85 million upfront and transition payments plus up to $320 million in additional milestones and royalties. Positive Sentiment: The company said VEPPANU became the first FDA-approved PROTAC, which validates Arvinas’ drug-degradation platform and supports its pipeline story. Arvinas Q1 2026 results and corporate update

The company said VEPPANU became the first FDA-approved PROTAC, which validates Arvinas’ drug-degradation platform and supports its pipeline story. Neutral Sentiment: First-quarter results were mixed: Arvinas reported a smaller-than-expected loss of $0.90 per share, but revenue of $15.6 million missed estimates and fell sharply from a year ago. Arvinas Q1 earnings report

First-quarter results were mixed: Arvinas reported a smaller-than-expected loss of $0.90 per share, but revenue of $15.6 million missed estimates and fell sharply from a year ago. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching pre-earnings commentary and transcript coverage, but these items appear more informational than market-moving on their own. Arvinas earnings call transcript

Investors are also watching pre-earnings commentary and transcript coverage, but these items appear more informational than market-moving on their own. Negative Sentiment: Despite the product and licensing progress, Arvinas remains unprofitable with weak revenue trends, which may temper enthusiasm for the stock’s longer-term fundamentals. Arvinas earnings expectations

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc NASDAQ: ARVN is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies based on targeted protein degradation. Utilizing its proprietary proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC®) platform, Arvinas aims to selectively eliminate disease-causing proteins rather than merely inhibit their activity. This novel approach has the potential to address a range of diseases, including oncology, neurodegeneration and inflammation, by harnessing the body's natural protein-recycling systems.

The company's most advanced clinical candidates address hormone-driven cancers.

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