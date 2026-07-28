Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) VP Sells $21,301.50 in Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR - Get Free Report) VP J. Matt Hooker sold 1,291 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $21,301.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 99,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,635,942. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Ranger Energy Services Stock Down 2.7%

RNGR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.04. 192,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,320. The company's 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.12. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $18.82.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.58%.The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Ranger Energy Services's payout ratio is 38.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,108 shares of the company's stock worth $21,822,000 after purchasing an additional 41,648 shares in the last quarter. IES Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $15,201,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 845,875 shares of the company's stock worth $11,876,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 580,611 shares of the company's stock worth $8,117,000 after buying an additional 178,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 2,718.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434,306 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 418,894 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ranger Energy Services from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research raised Ranger Energy Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ranger Energy Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ranger Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNGR

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc, based in The Woodlands, Texas, is a North American land drilling contractor serving exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides contract drilling, well servicing, pressure pumping and completion support services designed to enhance operational efficiency and optimize well performance.

Through its diversified fleet of drilling and service rigs and ancillary equipment, Ranger offers turnkey solutions across all phases of the drilling lifecycle—from pad construction and drilling to completion and workover operations.

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