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Ranpak (PACK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Ranpak logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Ranpak is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, July 30, with analysts looking for a loss of $0.075 per share on revenue of $100.943 million.
  • In its last quarterly report, Ranpak posted a smaller-than-expected revenue beat at $101.2 million but missed EPS estimates, reporting a loss of $0.12 per share versus the $0.11 consensus.
  • The stock has been under pressure, down 10.2%, and analysts currently rate it a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $6.83.
  • Five stocks we like better than Ranpak.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Ranpak to post earnings of ($0.0750) per share and revenue of $100.9430 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. On average, analysts expect Ranpak to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ranpak Stock Down 10.2%

PACK stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52. Ranpak has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $538.47 million, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 3.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranpak

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACK. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 498,623 shares of the company's stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,056 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,588,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 393,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PACK. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ranpak from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ranpak in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Ranpak currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ranpak

Ranpak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. NYSE: PACK is a leading provider of sustainable, paper-based packaging solutions designed to protect products during transit. The company's core business centers on the design, manufacture and distribution of automated systems and consumable paper packaging materials that offer an eco-friendly alternative to plastic-based void-fill and protective packaging. Ranpak's solutions include crumpled paper fillers, paper wrap systems and tailored automation equipment that serve diverse end markets such as e-commerce, industrial parts, electronics and retail.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio, Ranpak has built a global presence by combining innovation in paper converting technology with a commitment to sustainability.

See Also

Earnings History for Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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