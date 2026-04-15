Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Short Interest Update

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD - Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,018,344 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 6,521,271 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,879 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company's shares are sold short.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $12.32.

Read Our Latest Report on RPD

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of RPD stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $352.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48. Rapid7 has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $27.10.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $217.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $215.17 million. Rapid7 had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 2.72%.Rapid7's revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Rapid7 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc is a publicly traded cybersecurity company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 2000, the company has specialized in delivering cloud-based security data and analytics solutions designed to help organizations detect, investigate, and remediate cyber threats. Rapid7 operates under the NASDAQ symbol “RPD” and serves a broad range of industries, including technology, financial services, healthcare, retail, and the public sector.

The core of Rapid7's offering is its Insight platform, a unified, cloud-native security operations and analytics suite.

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