Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and traded as high as $6.46. Rapid7 shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 2,033,814 shares changing hands.

Get Rapid7 alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $10.00 price target on Rapid7 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rapid7 from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $14.00 to $6.50 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $12.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPD

Rapid7 Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 2.72%.The firm had revenue of $217.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $215.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business's revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Rapid7 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.320 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc is a publicly traded cybersecurity company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 2000, the company has specialized in delivering cloud-based security data and analytics solutions designed to help organizations detect, investigate, and remediate cyber threats. Rapid7 operates under the NASDAQ symbol “RPD” and serves a broad range of industries, including technology, financial services, healthcare, retail, and the public sector.

The core of Rapid7's offering is its Insight platform, a unified, cloud-native security operations and analytics suite.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rapid7, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rapid7 wasn't on the list.

While Rapid7 currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here